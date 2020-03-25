(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The international community may evaluate China's responsibility for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic when the disease is defeated, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday.

"Today is not the day for recriminations and accountability," Pompeo said during a briefing. "But there will be a right time after we have managed to address this crisis, after we have managed to get these economies back on their feet, there will be a time for the world to evaluate responsibility for what took place.

"

US officials, including Pompeo and President Donald Trump, have repeatedly accused China of attempting initially to cover-up the coronavirus outbreak and later launching a disinformation campaign to suggest that the coronavirus may have originated in the United States.

Pompeo urged China to provide "good information" about "the level of the virus" inside the country. He also stressed the need for accurate and transparent data-sharing among all states around the world.