World War II Bomb Suspends Elections At Several Stations In German Wuppertal - Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 03:30 PM

World War II Bomb Suspends Elections at Several Stations in German Wuppertal - Officials

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) Authorities in the German city of Wuppertal, located in North Rhine-Westphalia, have called on people to abstain from voting at five polling stations due to a World War II bomb found in the area early on Sunday.

"There are polling stations within 500 meter (1600 feet) of where the bomb was found. Citizens wishing to vote here are temporarily prohibited from visiting stations, until the official announcement that the ban is lifted," the city officials stated.

People were evacuated from the buildings that are within 800 feet. from the bomb. About 400 people are in a temporary shelter organized at a secondary school.

Those who live within 800 feet to 1600 feet from the site of the discovery must remain at home until told otherwise by the authorities.

The elections to the German Parliament started on Sunday morning. The results of the vote will determine the composition of the parliament. As a result, the government will be formed for a four-year term and a chancellor will be nominated to replace Angela Merkel, who has served as head of the German Cabinet for 16 years. Almost 60,000 polling stations in Germany will work until 16:00 GMT (6 p.m. local time). According to preliminary polls, the six largest parties can get into the new Bundestag.

