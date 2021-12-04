UrduPoint.com

Xi Stresses Developing Religion In Chinese Context

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 04:33 PM

BEIJING, Dec 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed upholding the principle of developing religions in the Chinese context, and providing active guidance for the adaptation of religions to socialist society.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while addressing a national conference on work related to religious affairs, held from Friday to Saturday in Beijing.

