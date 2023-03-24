UrduPoint.com

Yellen To Hold Meeting Of Financial Regulators Amid Deutsche Bank Troubles - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Yellen to Hold Meeting of Financial Regulators Amid Deutsche Bank Troubles - Reports

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called a meeting of the top US financial regulators as newly discovered Deutsche Bank troubles suggested the banking crisis that spread from the United States to Europe has been widening, Bloomberg reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called a meeting of the top US financial regulators as newly discovered Deutsche Bank troubles suggested the banking crisis that spread from the United States to Europe has been widening, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

There was no time cited for the meeting of the so-called Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), an entity overseen by the Treasury Department, and the discussions will be closed to the public, the report said.

Shares of Deutsche Bank tumbled heavily on Friday, suggesting possible contagion from the United States to Europe amid what has been described as a spike in the cost of insuring the German lender's debt against default.

FSOC members include the heads of the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and several other regulatory agencies.

FSOC has little legal authority but serves as a coordinating panel for financial reforms.

The banking crisis erupted two weeks ago with the takeover of two mid-sized lenders - Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank - by the FDIC as depositors withheld billions of dollars from them for fear of the banks' solvency. Silicon Valley later filed for bankruptcy protection despite the FDIC rescue. Since then, other US banks, First Republic and PacWest Bancorp, have faced deposit runs as well.

The crisis took on an international dimension after the Zurich-based Credit Suisse, one of the world's preeminent names in investment banking, faced solvency issues and had to be bought by rival UBS of Switzerland.

Related Topics

World Europe German Bank United States Switzerland Deutsche Bank From Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Russian Aluminum Magnate Says US Financial System ..

Russian Aluminum Magnate Says US Financial System Unlikely to Withstand Current ..

20 seconds ago
 Top Fed Hawk Bullard Suggests Only One More US Rat ..

Top Fed Hawk Bullard Suggests Only One More US Rate Hike in Current Cycle

21 seconds ago
 Sharjeel Memon for starting work on BRT Yellow Lin ..

Sharjeel Memon for starting work on BRT Yellow Line at earliest

24 seconds ago
 Azerbaijani Troops Complete Drills Arranged by UK, ..

Azerbaijani Troops Complete Drills Arranged by UK, Czech Republic - UK Ambassado ..

26 seconds ago
 Abdul Hameed posted as Regional Director Colleges ..

Abdul Hameed posted as Regional Director Colleges Hyderabad

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan to continue raising voice against HR abus ..

Pakistan to continue raising voice against HR abuses in IIOJK: FO

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.