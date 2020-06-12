Yemen Records Another 31 Cases of COVID-19 Nearing 600 in Total - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Yemeni health officials have registered 31 cases of COVID-19 over the past day, down from the 36 positive tests reported the previous day, taking the total of those infected to 591, the Health Ministry said early on Friday.

According to the ministry's daily epidemiological bulletin, new cases were confirmed in the interim capital of Aden and southwestern cities of Taiz and Lahij.

Another seven disease-related fatalities have been recorded, the ministry's report said. The death toll now stands at 136.

The tally of recoveries remains at 23, and 432 cases are active. The majority of COVID-19 cases - 166 - were registered in Aden, the ministry added.

According to statistics provided by Yemen's Shia Houthi rebel movement, also known as Ansar Allah, the number of coronavirus cases in territories under its control stands at four, with one death and two recoveries.

In Libya, the National Center for Disease Control said that it has registered 15 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours in a slight drop from the 19 cases reported on Thursday. The total count of COVID-19 cases in Libya now stands at 393.

Out of 1,140 coronavirus tests conducted over the past day, 1,125 came back negative and 15 were positive, according to the center's report on the epidemiological situation. Among those new cases, seven were confirmed in Tripoli, six in the southwestern city of Sabha and two in the city of Khoms.

The tally of recoveries is 59, and the death toll remains at five, the center has added. Active cases stand at 329, according to the center.