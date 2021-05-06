UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yemeni Conjoined Twins Arrive In Saudi Arabia For Possible Separation Surgery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 06th May 2021 | 01:00 AM

Yemeni Conjoined Twins Arrive in Saudi Arabia for Possible Separation Surgery

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2021) Yemeni conjoined twins, along with their parents, have been brought to Saudi Arabia by specialized medical air transport to be assessed for possible separation surgery, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center announced in a release Wednesday.

"Following a directive from the Custodian of the two holy mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Yemeni conjoined twins 'Yusuf and Yassin,' accompanied by their parents, arrived at King Salman Air Base in Riyadh today to be evaluated for possible separation surgery," the Center said in a release.

The family traveled from Yemen's city of Mukalla in by medical evacuation air transport, the release said.

"Upon landing, the craniopagus twins, who are conjoined at the head, were immediately transported to the King Abdullah Specialist Children's Hospital at the Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs to begin the medical investigations necessary to determine if they are good candidates for separation," the release said.

All costs for transportation, medical care and accommodation for the twins and their parents will be covered by Saudi Arabia, the release said, adding that the gesture reflects the leading global humanitarian role played by the country in alleviating the suffering of people in need around the world.

"Yusuf and Yassin represent the 116th case of conjoined to be evaluated for separation by the Saudi National Conjoined Twins Team," the release said.

Since the program was launched in 1990, a total of 48 pairs of twins from 21 countries have been successfully separated, the release noted.

Related Topics

World Yemen Riyadh Saudi Saudi Arabia Family From

Recent Stories

President confers Medal of Independence on Jordani ..

46 minutes ago

&#039;Middle East Energy 2021&#039; sheds extensiv ..

2 hours ago

SAWA Virtual Series conclude first phase of its mu ..

2 hours ago

G7 Worried About Human Rights, Situation With Oppo ..

48 seconds ago

Bulgarian baby trafficker suspects held in Germany ..

49 seconds ago

USA books Costa Rica friendly with eye to World Cu ..

51 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.