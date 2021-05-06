Yemeni Conjoined Twins Arrive in Saudi Arabia for Possible Separation Surgery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2021) Yemeni conjoined twins, along with their parents, have been brought to Saudi Arabia by specialized medical air transport to be assessed for possible separation surgery, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center announced in a release Wednesday.

"Following a directive from the Custodian of the two holy mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Yemeni conjoined twins 'Yusuf and Yassin,' accompanied by their parents, arrived at King Salman Air Base in Riyadh today to be evaluated for possible separation surgery," the Center said in a release.

The family traveled from Yemen's city of Mukalla in by medical evacuation air transport, the release said.

"Upon landing, the craniopagus twins, who are conjoined at the head, were immediately transported to the King Abdullah Specialist Children's Hospital at the Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs to begin the medical investigations necessary to determine if they are good candidates for separation," the release said.

All costs for transportation, medical care and accommodation for the twins and their parents will be covered by Saudi Arabia, the release said, adding that the gesture reflects the leading global humanitarian role played by the country in alleviating the suffering of people in need around the world.

"Yusuf and Yassin represent the 116th case of conjoined to be evaluated for separation by the Saudi National Conjoined Twins Team," the release said.

Since the program was launched in 1990, a total of 48 pairs of twins from 21 countries have been successfully separated, the release noted.