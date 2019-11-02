Yerevan Expects Greek President to Visit Armenia on Tuesday - Presidential Press Service

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos will pay an official visit to Armenia on November 5, the Armenian presidential press service said on Saturday.

"Pavlopoulos and his wife Vlassia Pavlopoulos will arrive in Yerevan at the invitation of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian," the press service said in a statement.

As part of the visit, Pavlopoulos will hold negotiations with Sarkissian and lay a wreath to the memorial for victims of the mass killing of Armenians by the Ottoman Turks during World War I, which is recognized by Yerevan and some other countries as genocide.

The Greek president will also meet with Catholicos Karekin II of All Armenians, visit the Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts (Matenadaran) as well as hold a meeting with the Greek community.