Yerevan Expects OSCE Chairperson Ann Linde To Arrive In Armenia On Monday For Talks
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 11:33 PM
YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde will arrive in Armenia on Monday to have a meeting on Tuesday with the country's foreign minister, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.
"On March 15, the foreign minister of Sweden, the chairperson-in-office of the OSCE, Ann Linde, will arrive in Armenia.
On March 16, she will have a meeting with [Armenian Foreign Minister Ara] Aivazian," the ministry said in a statement.
The OSCE has already visited Azerbaijan, where she met with President Ilham Aliyev and discussed with him the situation in the region.