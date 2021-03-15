Yerevan Expects OSCE Chairperson Ann Linde to Arrive in Armenia on Monday for Talks

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde will arrive in Armenia on Monday to have a meeting on Tuesday with the country's foreign minister, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde will arrive in Armenia on Monday to have a meeting on Tuesday with the country's foreign minister, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

"On March 15, the foreign minister of Sweden, the chairperson-in-office of the OSCE, Ann Linde, will arrive in Armenia.

On March 16, she will have a meeting with [Armenian Foreign Minister Ara] Aivazian," the ministry said in a statement.

The OSCE has already visited Azerbaijan, where she met with President Ilham Aliyev and discussed with him the situation in the region.