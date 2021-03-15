UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yerevan Expects OSCE Chairperson Ann Linde To Arrive In Armenia On Monday For Talks

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 11:33 PM

Yerevan Expects OSCE Chairperson Ann Linde to Arrive in Armenia on Monday for Talks

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde will arrive in Armenia on Monday to have a meeting on Tuesday with the country's foreign minister, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde will arrive in Armenia on Monday to have a meeting on Tuesday with the country's foreign minister, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

"On March 15, the foreign minister of Sweden, the chairperson-in-office of the OSCE, Ann Linde, will arrive in Armenia.

On March 16, she will have a meeting with [Armenian Foreign Minister Ara] Aivazian," the ministry said in a statement.

The OSCE has already visited Azerbaijan, where she met with President Ilham Aliyev and discussed with him the situation in the region.

Related Topics

Armenia Azerbaijan Sweden March

Recent Stories

Palestinians condemn Kosovo's embassy in Jerusalem ..

16 minutes ago

Biden's immigration policy takes heat as migrant l ..

16 minutes ago

Foreign Interference in Syria Must End to Allow fo ..

16 minutes ago

EU Lawmaker Urges France to Team Up With Russia to ..

16 minutes ago

Govt wants to strengthen national institutions: Al ..

16 minutes ago

White House Has Reached Out to N. Korea, Received ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.