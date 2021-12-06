UrduPoint.com

Yorkshire Appoint Gough As Director Of Cricket After Racism Scandal

Sumaira FH 31 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 04:40 PM

Yorkshire appoint Gough as director of cricket after racism scandal

Yorkshire confirmed the interim appointment of former England bowler Darren Gough as the county's new managing director of cricket on Monday as the cricket club attempts to rebuild following a damaging racism scandal

London, Dec 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Yorkshire confirmed the interim appointment of former England bowler Darren Gough as the county's new managing director of cricket on Monday as the cricket club attempts to rebuild following a damaging racism scandal.

The club came under intense fire over their handling of Azeem Rafiq's allegations of racism and harassment, with chairman Roger Hutton and chief executive Mark Arthur standing down.

On Friday, the county announced that 16 members of the coaching and medical staff had left the club, including first-team coach Andrew Gale and director of cricket Martyn Moxon.

Gough, 51, who had two playing spells with Yorkshire, captaining them in the second, has been appointed initially until the end of the 2022 season.

"Like many, I have followed how the club handled the recent racism allegations with sadness and anger," said the former England paceman.

"I want to play my part in rebuilding cricket in Yorkshire and I am looking forward to working with the exceptionally talented group of players here.

"I am also aware of my wider responsibility to listen to everyone and ensure that every person who is associated with this club feels welcome, instilling values we want associated with the White Rose: honesty, straight-talking, hard work, integrity and excellence.

" New chairman Kamlesh Patel praised Gough's "infectious" enthusiasm.

"As we start on this journey with Darren, we want to engage everyone at the club and involve as many people as possible in shaping our direction," he said.

"We have a considerable job ahead of us, but we are ready to embrace the opportunity together and build a brighter future for Yorkshire County Cricket Club." England captain Joe Root, who plays for Yorkshire, had earlier welcomed reports that Gough was set to be appointed.

"From my experience of spending time with Goughy he is obviously very passionate and knowledgeable about the game," the skipper said ahead of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane this week. "His love for it is clear for anyone to see.

"And for the club as well, I'm sure he will be wanting to bring all of that to the fore and all of his experiences and achievements within the game and pass that knowledge onto the group."

Related Topics

Cricket Fire Scandal Job Brisbane All From Coach Love Sad

Recent Stories

Chinese astronauts to give space lecture on Dec. 9 ..

Chinese astronauts to give space lecture on Dec. 9

4 minutes ago
 NAB plans to create public awareness against corru ..

NAB plans to create public awareness against corruption

4 minutes ago
 KPRA to hold three-day registration drive in Pesha ..

KPRA to hold three-day registration drive in Peshawar

4 minutes ago
 5.0-magnitude quake hits 72 km NW of Mogok, Myanma ..

5.0-magnitude quake hits 72 km NW of Mogok, Myanmar -- USGS

4 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 38 locally transmitted CO ..

Chinese mainland reports 38 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

6 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 4,325 more COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 4,325 more COVID-19 cases

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.