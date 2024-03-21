Zelensky Calls For Air Defences After Russian Missiles Target Kyiv
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for the West to deliver air defence systems to Kyiv after an overnight Russian missile attack injured 17 in the capital and surrounding region.
Ukraine's air force said it shot down 31 Russian missiles targeting Kyiv, an attack that comes after Moscow vowed to respond to an escalation in Ukrainian strikes on its border regions.
"Such terror continues every day and night," Zelensky said in a post on Telegram.
"It is possible to put an end to it through global unity... Russian terrorists do not have missiles capable of bypassing Patriot and other leading world systems," he said.
"This protection is required in Ukraine now.
"From Kyiv to Kharkiv, Sumy to Kherson, and Odesa to the Donetsk region.
"This is entirely possible if our partners demonstrate sufficient political will."
A $60-billion US military aid package for Ukraine is currently held up in Congress amid domestic political arguments.
Local officials said falling debris from the missiles injured 17 -- 13 in Kyiv and four in the surrounding region.
Recent Stories
Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam
Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered
Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan
RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Re ..
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project
Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..
PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat
Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024
Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan Sweet Home's orphans
Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation
More Stories From World
-
Explosions heard in centre of Ukraine capital Kyiv2 minutes ago
-
Macron straps on gloves for boxing photoshoot13 minutes ago
-
China strongly condemns terrorist attack at GPA complex33 minutes ago
-
Japan Airlines buys 42 aircraft from Airbus, Boeing1 hour ago
-
In Spain, hi-tech hops keep beer bitter as climate bites2 hours ago
-
Separatist leader Puigdemont eyes return to Spain as Catalan vote looms2 hours ago
-
Venezuela opposition leader denounces arrest of aides2 hours ago
-
Japan Airlines says buying 32 Airbus, 10 Boeing planes3 hours ago
-
China-Pakistan relationship remains source of peace, stability in region and beyond: Ambassador Hash ..3 hours ago
-
UK and Australia sign new defence pact3 hours ago
-
Indonesia rescuers save 69 Rohingya refugees after boat capsizes3 hours ago
-
White House warns Kyiv it cannot say when Ukraine aid will come4 hours ago