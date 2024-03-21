Zelensky calls for air defences after Russian missiles target Kyiv

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for the West to deliver air defence systems to Kyiv after an overnight Russian missile attack injured 17 in the capital and surrounding region.

Ukraine's air force said it shot down 31 Russian missiles targeting Kyiv, an attack that comes after Moscow vowed to respond to an escalation in Ukrainian strikes on its border regions.

"Such terror continues every day and night," Zelensky said in a post on Telegram.

"It is possible to put an end to it through global unity... Russian terrorists do not have missiles capable of bypassing Patriot and other leading world systems," he said.

"This protection is required in Ukraine now.

"From Kyiv to Kharkiv, Sumy to Kherson, and Odesa to the Donetsk region.

"This is entirely possible if our partners demonstrate sufficient political will."

A $60-billion US military aid package for Ukraine is currently held up in Congress amid domestic political arguments.

Local officials said falling debris from the missiles injured 17 -- 13 in Kyiv and four in the surrounding region.