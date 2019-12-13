UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy Believes Minsk-2 Clauses Regarding Control Over Border Should Be Changed

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 02:00 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that some clauses of the Minsk agreements on the Donbas settlement could be changed, in particular, those related to border control.

"Since the time of Minsk, four years have passed, everything is changing in our life.

And we understand that it's not us, as a team, who signed Minsk, but we, as a government, must fulfill the conditions that the government agreed in those days. But I am sure that we can change some things and will change, because transfer of the Ukrainian state border under our control [only] after the election is definitely not our position," Zelenskyy said on the air of the 1+1 broadcaster.

