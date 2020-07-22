Zelenskyy Fulfilled Demand Of Lutsk Hostage-Taker, Urging Everyone to Watch 'Earthlings'

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fulfilled the demand of the man who took hostages in the bus in Lutsk and called on everyone to watch the 2005 movie "Earthlings."

A 44-year-old man Maksim Krivosh hijacked the bus with 20 passengers in the center of Lutsk on Tuesday morning. The hostage-taker has explosives and weapons. The police have launched the operation "Hostage". According to the regional national police chief, Yury Kroshko, the attacker puts forward general demands and complains about the political system. In particular, he demanded that Zelenskyy urged citizens to watch the movie "Earthlings." After about 12 hours of hostage crisis, the hijacker eventually released all hostages and was detained by the police.

"The 2005 movie 'Earthlings,' everyone watch it," Zelenskyy said in a video message posted on his Facebook.

"Earthlings" is a US documentary focusing on problem of human cruelty toward animals, as well as the harm to livestock and fisheries on a global scale.

Zelenskyy personally persuaded the hostage-taker to release three people, Zelenskyy's deputy chief of staff, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said.

"Thanks to the fact that the president spoke in person, we came to an agreement that three people should be released. You understand what their psychological state is, they all seem to be healthy, they will now be examined by doctors," Tymoshenko told reporters.

According to Tymoshenko, those released first included a pregnant woman, a child and an elderly woman.