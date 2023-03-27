Zelenskyy Says He Visited Ukrainian Troop Positions in Zaporizhzhia Region

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had visited Ukrainian troops on the frontline in the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Zaporizhzhia Region on Monday.

"Zaporizhzhia region. Frontline positions. I am honored to be here today, next to our military," Zelenskyy wrote in his Telegram channel. In addition, the Ukrainian president posted videos of himself decorating military personnel and praising them for their service.

Zelenskyy also met representatives of regional departments of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ukrainian National Police and discussed the situation in the region with them.

On March 22, Zelenskyy said on his social media that he had visited Ukrainian military positions in the city of Bakhmut (also Artyomovsk) in Donbas.

Russia has considered the Zaporizhzhia Region to be part of its territory since September 30, 2022, when Russian President Vladimir Putin and the head of the region signed an agreement on its accession to the country, following a referendum in which an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

Around 70% of the region is currently controlled by Russia, but Ukrainian troops still hold the region's capital and biggest city, Zaporizhzhia.