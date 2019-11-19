Zelenskyy Wants to Discuss Schedule for Regaining Control Over Donbas at Normandy Summit

(@imziishan)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that he planned to discuss a specific time frame for restoration of Kiev's control over the Donbas region at the upcoming talks in the so-called Normady format in Paris on December 9.

According to the Kremlin, the preparations for the talks are in their final stages.

"I want to talk about the return, de-occupation of Donbas within a more or less clear time frame. We will talk about this, I will raise this issue," Zelenskyy said after his meeting with the Czech prime minister in Kiev.

The Ukrainian president also stated that he intended to address the issues of a time frame for detainee exchange and conditions for the local elections in Donbas at the talks in Paris.