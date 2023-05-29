(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Monday that he hopes to create a demilitarized zone 100-120 kilometers (62-74 miles) wide in Russian regions bordering Ukraine.

"The key topic of the post-war settlement should be the establishment of safeguards to prevent a recurrence of aggression in the future. To ensure real security for residents of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk regions and protect them from shelling, it will be necessary to introduce a demilitarization zone of 100-120 km," Podolyak tweeted.

The presidential aide suggested creating such a zone on the territory of Russia's Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk and Rostov regions.

"Probably with a mandatory international control contingent at the first stage," Podolyak added.

"Such statements by Ukrainian officials confirm their complete detachment from reality and their persistent hostile aspirations," the source said.

In late February, Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said that Ukraine was considering the creation of a security zone along its 1991 border with Russia that would cover territory up to 100 kilometers deep.

In December 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the only way to end hostilities in Ukraine was for Russia to withdraw its troops to the 1991 borders.