Zimbabwe Hoping for Tangible Progress Ahead of 2022 Russia-Africa Summit - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Zimbabwe is hoping to see tangible progress made on the goals set at the first Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum ahead of the next planned meeting of Russian and African leaders in 2022, Mike Nicholas Sango, Zimbabwe's ambassador in Moscow, told Sputnik.

The first Russia-Africa summit was held in the Russian resort city of Sochi in October 2019. The event was co-hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, and led to a declaration in which Russian and African leaders pledged to build upon their friendly ties and strengthen economic relations.

"What some of us expect is that when we go to the summit in 2022, we should be able to say 'look, we have achieved one, two, three, during the period from 2019 to 2022,'" Sango said in an interview.

The ambassador added that a new surge of Russian investment in Africa could go some way to achieving the goals set by leaders at the 2019 summit in Sochi.

Speaking in May, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he expects the second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum to take place on the African continent in 2022.

President Putin said earlier in the year that preparations are already underway for the event.