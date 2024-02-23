'Zombie' Blazes And Drought: Canada Headed For Another Brutal Fire Season
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2024 | 10:40 AM
Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Beneath the ground in Western Canada, dozens of so-called "zombie fires" that started last year are still burning.
And even though it's the dead of winter, the lack of snow this year is compounding ongoing drought conditions, leaving Canadians already bracing for another brutal forest fire season.
"We are having an exceptional winter after an exceptional summer," laments Josee St-Onge, a spokesperson for Alberta firefighters.
It's a never-ending struggle. Even in bone-chilling temperatures, Canadian firefighters are still hard at work battling nearly 150 fires.
This year there are 10 to 12 times more zombie fires burning in Western Canada than usual. They smolder beneath the surface of the boreal forest through the winter, sustained by layers of dried peat and organic matter.
Eradicating them is painstaking work. They are difficult to detect -- only letting out wisps of smoke -- and require deep scraping of the ground to expose the humus, or all the decomposed leaves and other plant material compacted into an up to 80-centimeter (31-inch) layer that burns slowly.
In Alberta, the government on Tuesday declared an early start to wildfire season, which normally starts March 1. In addition to zombie fires from last year, authorities are also fighting new blazes that have sprung up this year.
In British Columbia, a record number of fires are currently active.
"Normally at this time of year, we might have seven or eight fires burning, but we have 91," said Forrest Tower, a spokesperson for firefighters in Canada's westernmost province, which historically has been the region most affected by fires.
Zombie fires are especially feared by firefighters because they can reemerge as raging infernos after the spring thaw.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024
Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family
Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend
Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture
Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on Friday: FO Spokesperson
Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program
Ferrari's Sainz speeds to top of F1 test charts
ECP issues list of reserved seats for women, minorities in PA
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results - 1st update
EU proposes cutting red tape and checks for farmers amid protests
Tennis: Qatar Open results
More Stories From World
-
Pole vault king Duplantis records season best but misses world record5 minutes ago
-
Biden holds poignant meeting with Navalny's daughter, widow15 minutes ago
-
Alabama court ruling on IVF 'outrageous and unacceptable': Biden25 minutes ago
-
Biden holds poignant meeting with Navalny's daughter, widow25 minutes ago
-
Lawyers pin blame on Baldwin as 'Rust' armorer trial opens25 minutes ago
-
Florida lawmakers pass kids' social media ban, bill heads to governor35 minutes ago
-
Dow, S&P 500 end at records after blowout Nvidia results35 minutes ago
-
4 dead as fire ravages residential block in Spain's Valencia1 hour ago
-
Milan, Benfica and Marseille reach Europa League last 161 hour ago
-
Asian markets advance after record rallies2 hours ago
-
Dow, S&P 500 end at records after blowout Nvidia results2 hours ago
-
Senegal's Sall leaves open date for delayed presidential election2 hours ago