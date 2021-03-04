UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10BTAP Plantations' Monitoring Begins In Hazara Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 04:55 PM

10BTAP plantations' monitoring begins in Hazara division

The monitoring and evaluation of millions of saplings planted under 10 billion trees afforestation project (10BTAP) has been started in different areas of Hazara Division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The monitoring and evaluation of millions of saplings planted under 10 billion trees afforestation project (10BTAP) has been started in different areas of Hazara Division.

Project Director of 10 BTAP Raees Khan told APP on Thursday that evolution and monitoring of millions of saplings, which were planted under 10BTAP began in Hazara division with the help of officials of forest department.

A team of forestry experts led by monitoring officer Adnan Khan has started evaluation and monitoring of closed plantations at Bagrain Nalla, Shergar Nalla and Jabba Pahrena at Agror Tanwal and Sher Ghar forest sub-division.

The project director said monitoring of plantation was also underway in merged areas where Divisional Forest Officer Jan-e-Alam Khan and his team was monitoring and evaluating plantations in Orakzai and Kurrum tribal districts.

He said monitoring of plants and its evolution would help preparation of future policies besides maintaining record of each plant.

Raees Khan said spring plantation campaign was underway in KP including merged areas and so far over 300 million saplings were planted under 10BTAP in last two years.

General public, farmers, NGOs, Government departments, educational institutes and civil society was being encouraged to plant maximum plants to achieve set plantation targets.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Society Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

'I know the faces sitting with you but their hurts ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan Assembly summoned to meet on March 9

4 minutes ago

PTI emerges as major party in Senate with maximum ..

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

4 minutes ago

Airbus reaches deal to avoid firing thousands in G ..

4 minutes ago

Two killed in separate firing incidents in Quetta

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.