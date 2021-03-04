10BTAP plantations' monitoring begins in Hazara division

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The monitoring and evaluation of millions of saplings planted under 10 billion trees afforestation project (10BTAP) has been started in different areas of Hazara Division.

Project Director of 10 BTAP Raees Khan told APP on Thursday that evolution and monitoring of millions of saplings, which were planted under 10BTAP began in Hazara division with the help of officials of forest department.

A team of forestry experts led by monitoring officer Adnan Khan has started evaluation and monitoring of closed plantations at Bagrain Nalla, Shergar Nalla and Jabba Pahrena at Agror Tanwal and Sher Ghar forest sub-division.

The project director said monitoring of plantation was also underway in merged areas where Divisional Forest Officer Jan-e-Alam Khan and his team was monitoring and evaluating plantations in Orakzai and Kurrum tribal districts.

He said monitoring of plants and its evolution would help preparation of future policies besides maintaining record of each plant.

Raees Khan said spring plantation campaign was underway in KP including merged areas and so far over 300 million saplings were planted under 10BTAP in last two years.

General public, farmers, NGOs, Government departments, educational institutes and civil society was being encouraged to plant maximum plants to achieve set plantation targets.