1,800 Agricultural Equipment To Be Provided To 710 Farmers: Secretary

Published April 06, 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that under the farm mechanisation, 1,800 agricultural equipment will be provided to 710 farmers soon.

He was presiding over a meeting at Agriculture House here on Saturday. During the meeting, a briefing was given about Punjab chief minister's programme 'Transforming Punjab agriculture'. Farmers selected through balloting would be given modern machinery in June.

The agriculture secretary directed the relevant officers that the agricultural equipment manufacturing firms should have a good reputation. Inspection of agricultural machinery and equipment would be done by NESPAK before delivering that to farmers, he added.

He said prior to the delivery of agricultural equipment, machinery should be fully inspected at the manufacturing plants and later it would be inspected after delivering at farms. Iftikhar Sahoo said that under the 'Transforming Punjab Agriculture Plan', 5,000 tube-wells would be shifted to solar systems in Punjab. Sixty per cent subsidy would be provided for transferring tube-wells running on electricity to solar system, he said and added that in the next two years, 3,000 laser land levelers would be provided to farmers on subsidy.

The Agriculture Department officials also attended the meeting.

