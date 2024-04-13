Wheat Harvest: Agri deptt issues certain guidelines

Punjab Agriculture Department issued certain directions regarding the harvest and storage of wheat, here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Department issued certain directions regarding the harvest and storage of wheat, here on Saturday.

According to a department spokesperson Abdul Samad, harvesting and storage are crucial stages for wheat cultivation, and negligence during these phases could result in yield losses of up to 10 to 12 percent.

Farmers are advised to arrange for labor, reapers, threshers, tractors with trailers or plastic sheets, and combine harvesters for timely wheat handling.

The use of a wheat straw chopper can be considered for straw management during combine harvesting. Farmers should complete preparations according to seasonal forecasts broadcasted on television or radio before wheat harvesting.

In case of rainfall, harvesting should be halted, and resumption should only occur after the weather improves, with harvested wheat immediately covered with sheets or plastic.

After harvesting, bundles should be tied tightly, with stems facing the same direction, and should be kept in small stacks. Grain bags should be placed in open spaces, preferably in elevated fields, he added.

Farmers are further advised to prepare for next crop by cleaning the fields of weeds, stubbles, and other plants before cultivation of next crop. The farmers should store wheat seed when the moisture content remains below 10 percent.