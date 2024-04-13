Farmers must complete all arrangements prior to wheat harvesting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) The Punjab Agriculture Department has advised the wheat growers to arrange for labourers, reaper, thresher, tractor, combine harvester and plastic sheets prior to harvesting of the crop.

A spokesman for the department said on Saturday that poor management during wheat harvesting could result in 10 to 12 per cent losses.

He said that farmers should complete arrangements related to wheat harvesting keeping in view the weather predictions.

Spokesman said, "In case of rain, farmers must stop harvesting and resume it when weather gets normal."

He further said that farmers must feel free to seek guidance from agriculture department for proper management of wheat.