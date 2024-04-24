Open Menu

Farmers Should Preferably Complete Cotton Sowing By May 15, Say Experts

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 07:48 PM

Agriculture experts have advised farmers to complete cotton sowing preferably by May 15 by using certified seed varieties carrying tags to get higher production

Agriculture officials expressed these views at a cotton seminar organized by agriculture department in collaboration with fertilizers companies to provide production enhancing tips and guidance to farmers at Makhdoom Rasheed Wednesday.

Director agriculture extension Shahzad Sabir said that 945,000 acre area would be brought under cotton cultivation in Multan division and extension officials were reaching out to cotton farmers to extend guidelines on sowing, water and fertilizers application besides pesticides.

Director Cotton Research Institute Dr Ghulam Sarwar asked farmers to sow only certified seed carrying tags adding that approved Bt cotton varieties should be sown.

However, before sowing, seed should be treated with some suitable pesticides.

He also advised farmers to delay first chemical pesticides spray for at least two months after sowing and prepare the land properly by breaking its hard layer.

Plant population in cotton fields sown from Apr 1 to 30 be maintained at 17500 per acre, however, in case of sowing till May 31, plant population should go up to 23000 per acre.

Fertilizers companies officials provided guidelines to farmers on how to apply need-based fertilizers to the soil.

Assistant director agriculture Allah Rakha, Imran Hameed, other officials besides farmers were present at the seminar.

