MNAs For Favorable Wheat Procurement Terms To Benefit Farmers
Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2024 | 09:46 PM
Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) on Wednesday urged the government to procure wheat at favourable rates,and ensure that farmers were benefitted directly from subsidies, eliminating intermediaries such as middlemen and private entitie
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) on Wednesday urged the government to procure wheat at favourable rates,and ensure that farmers were benefitted directly from subsidies, eliminating intermediaries such as middlemen and private entities.
PPPP lawmaker Dr Nafisa Shah raised the issue of wheat procurement and its rate in the House, urging the government to provide relief to farmers and incentivize agriculturists. Stressing agriculture's pivotal role in the economy, she emphasized the immediate need to procure wheat at favorable rates to alleviate farmers' plight.
Independent MNA Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj emphasized that farmers deserve to receive the full price of wheat, with subsidies directed solely towards them rather than intermediaries or others. He highlighted the current challenge of a lack of buyers for wheat and urged the government to send a clear message regarding wheat procurement, advocating for the removal of middlemen and private entities from the process. He proposed a rate of Rs. 3700 per 40 kilograms of wheat to support farmers.
MQM MNA Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan also emphasized the need for relief and subsidies directed towards farmers, asserting that the agricultural sector's improvement hinges on facilitating farmers.
He lamented the observation of godowns existing in Sindh for 15 years, yet the government is incurring rental costs. Furthermore, he highlighted the issue of wheat being damaged by rodents before distribution.
Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan advocated for farmers to benefit from solar technology, subsidies, and other facilities to uplift the agriculture sector. He underscored the importance of implementing the National food Security Policy to benefit farmers, acknowledging the potential for future amendments.
Independent MNA Abdul Latif called for the removal of middlemen's commissions in wheat purchases and urged for the exposure of the mafia behind such practices. He demanded prompt responses from the relevant minister to lawmakers' queries, emphasizing the need to prioritize the resolution of farmers' issues.
PML-N legislator Begum Tehmina Daultana emphasized that agriculture serves as the optimal avenue for uplifting the country, affirming the government's commitment to bolstering the agricultural sector. She assured that relief measures for farmers would be included in the budget, underscoring the current government's earnest dedication to this cause.
APP/muk-sra
Recent Stories
Literary activities continue in book fair by ICT admin
Russia, Ukraine to exchange displaced children after rare talks
Bolt named ICC Men’s T20 WC 2024 ambassador
Raja Qamar, Chairman RBISE visit Intermediate exam centers, review arrangements
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique assures action after DHQ Gujrat in ..
LHC sets aside notice issued by ECP on vote recount plea in NA-133
Envoys call on FM; pledged to further strengthen bilateral ties
Media playing the role of fourth pillar of democracy: Atta Tarar
Vaccines saved at least 154 million lives in 50 years: WHO
Saudi embassy pays tribute to Iqbal's philosophical thoughts, love for KSA
CEO KP-EZDMC meets CRBC officials
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti for taking steps to establish good ..
More Stories From Agriculture
-
Farmers should preferably complete cotton sowing by May 15, say experts2 hours ago
-
Livestock dept, PCS to hold poultry expo from April 307 days ago
-
Farmers advised to adopt pre, post harvest management for wheat crop8 days ago
-
Farmers must complete all arrangements prior to wheat harvesting11 days ago
-
Wheat Harvest: Agri deptt issues certain guidelines11 days ago
-
1,800 agricultural equipment to be provided to 710 farmers: secretary18 days ago
-
Steps must be taken for promotion of agriculture sector in Balochistan: Qadir18 days ago
-
Govt working to increase agriculture production in merged districts: KP Minister19 days ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting to discuss wheat procurement target, other matters22 days ago
-
Vital for economy, agriculture sector to be uplifted on priority basis: Minister1 month ago
-
Advisory for wheat growers1 month ago
-
Secretary Agriculture says govt providing financial support for wheat seed to flood hit farmers1 month ago