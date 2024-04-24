MNAs for favorable wheat procurement terms to benefit farmers

Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) on Wednesday urged the government to procure wheat at favourable rates,and ensure that farmers were benefitted directly from subsidies, eliminating intermediaries such as middlemen and private entitie

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) on Wednesday urged the government to procure wheat at favourable rates,and ensure that farmers were benefitted directly from subsidies, eliminating intermediaries such as middlemen and private entities.

PPPP lawmaker Dr Nafisa Shah raised the issue of wheat procurement and its rate in the House, urging the government to provide relief to farmers and incentivize agriculturists. Stressing agriculture's pivotal role in the economy, she emphasized the immediate need to procure wheat at favorable rates to alleviate farmers' plight.

Independent MNA Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj emphasized that farmers deserve to receive the full price of wheat, with subsidies directed solely towards them rather than intermediaries or others. He highlighted the current challenge of a lack of buyers for wheat and urged the government to send a clear message regarding wheat procurement, advocating for the removal of middlemen and private entities from the process. He proposed a rate of Rs. 3700 per 40 kilograms of wheat to support farmers.

MQM MNA Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan also emphasized the need for relief and subsidies directed towards farmers, asserting that the agricultural sector's improvement hinges on facilitating farmers.

He lamented the observation of godowns existing in Sindh for 15 years, yet the government is incurring rental costs. Furthermore, he highlighted the issue of wheat being damaged by rodents before distribution.

Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan advocated for farmers to benefit from solar technology, subsidies, and other facilities to uplift the agriculture sector. He underscored the importance of implementing the National food Security Policy to benefit farmers, acknowledging the potential for future amendments.

Independent MNA Abdul Latif called for the removal of middlemen's commissions in wheat purchases and urged for the exposure of the mafia behind such practices. He demanded prompt responses from the relevant minister to lawmakers' queries, emphasizing the need to prioritize the resolution of farmers' issues.

PML-N legislator Begum Tehmina Daultana emphasized that agriculture serves as the optimal avenue for uplifting the country, affirming the government's commitment to bolstering the agricultural sector. She assured that relief measures for farmers would be included in the budget, underscoring the current government's earnest dedication to this cause.

