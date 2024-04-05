Govt Working To Increase Agriculture Production In Merged Districts: KP Minister
Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2024 | 07:44 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Muhammad Sajjad has said that the provincial government is working on various projects of agricultural development to increase production in the merged districts.
He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding development in merged districts.
He said that agriculture development projects were aimed to promote agricultural production by adopting modern agricultural methods and equipment.
The minister said that significant steps have been taken in merged districts while tunnel farming, fruit and vegetable growing projects and vertical farming projects would be started soon.
"In order to increase agricultural production in merged districts, agricultural seeds of high quality would be distributed among farmers while agricultural machinery and training would be provided to them", he added.
