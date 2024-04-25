DC For Immediate Distribution Of Agricultural Fertilizer To Farmers
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024 | 08:33 PM
Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon instructed Additional Director of Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Chana to distribute agricultural fertilizer within 24 hours in the district
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon instructed Additional Director of Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Chana to distribute agricultural fertilizer within 24 hours in the district.
The prices should be controlled immediately to ensure the supply of agricultural fertilizers to the farmers at fixed prices, otherwise strict legal action will be taken against the Additional Director of Agriculture and other relevant officers.
The Deputy Commissioner further said that it is the responsibility of the Department of Agriculture to go to the field and visit the dealers and shops of agricultural fertilizers and review the prices and submit a report.
Black marketing of fertilizer will not be tolerated under any circumstances, providing relief to farmers is the top priority.
Recent Stories
Islamabad Tennis Club demolished by CDA amid anti-encroachment action at public ..
Paris landmark Moulin Rouge's windmill sails collapse
DC visits 'Aaghosh' educational institution for orphans, assures support
Shayan, Rashid, Junaid to represent Pakistan in U12 Regional Qualifying Jrs
155 killed in Tanzania as heavy rains lash East Africa
Govt committed to empower youth with modern tech, IT: PM
Olympic Games Paris 2024: How teams qualified
LESCO detects 74,285 power pilferers in 219 days
RTO destroys huge quantity of non-duty paid cigarettes
Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm expected in most parts of country: PMD
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.28 billion
Pakistan to tour New Zealand for 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is next March
More Stories From Agriculture
-
MNAs for favorable wheat procurement terms to benefit farmers23 hours ago
-
Farmers should preferably complete cotton sowing by May 15, say experts1 day ago
-
Livestock dept, PCS to hold poultry expo from April 308 days ago
-
Farmers advised to adopt pre, post harvest management for wheat crop9 days ago
-
Farmers must complete all arrangements prior to wheat harvesting12 days ago
-
Wheat Harvest: Agri deptt issues certain guidelines12 days ago
-
1,800 agricultural equipment to be provided to 710 farmers: secretary19 days ago
-
Steps must be taken for promotion of agriculture sector in Balochistan: Qadir19 days ago
-
Govt working to increase agriculture production in merged districts: KP Minister20 days ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting to discuss wheat procurement target, other matters23 days ago
-
Vital for economy, agriculture sector to be uplifted on priority basis: Minister1 month ago
-
Advisory for wheat growers1 month ago