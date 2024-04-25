Open Menu

DC For Immediate Distribution Of Agricultural Fertilizer To Farmers

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024 | 08:33 PM

DC for immediate distribution of agricultural fertilizer to farmers

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon instructed Additional Director of Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Chana to distribute agricultural fertilizer within 24 hours in the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon instructed Additional Director of Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Chana to distribute agricultural fertilizer within 24 hours in the district.

The prices should be controlled immediately to ensure the supply of agricultural fertilizers to the farmers at fixed prices, otherwise strict legal action will be taken against the Additional Director of Agriculture and other relevant officers.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that it is the responsibility of the Department of Agriculture to go to the field and visit the dealers and shops of agricultural fertilizers and review the prices and submit a report.

Black marketing of fertilizer will not be tolerated under any circumstances, providing relief to farmers is the top priority.

More Stories From Agriculture