Livestock Dept, PCS To Hold Poultry Expo From April 30

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2024 | 07:03 PM

Provincial Livestock Department, Poultry Cooperative Society (PCS) KP and Livestock Farmers Welfare Association (LFWA) announced to jointly hold Pak-International Poultry Expo 2024 from April 30 and May 1

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Provincial Livestock Department, Poultry Cooperative Society (PCS) KP and Livestock Farmers Welfare Association (LFWA) announced to jointly hold Pak-International Poultry Expo 2024 from April 30 and May 1.

A meeting to this effect was held here Wednesday and chaired by Additional Secretary Livestock Fisheries, Asghar Ali, attended by Deputy Secretary Livestock, Yousaf Ali, Director General Livestock Extension, Dr. Wasil Khan and Provincial President Poultry Cooperative Society, Raj Wali Khan.

The meeting was told that aim of the expo was to provide platform to stakeholders and better orientation of poultry farmers. It was also informed that 46 stalls would be established in the event for guidance of farmers and to give them knowledge to improve production.

The participants were told that related universities have been informed about the event so that students studying different disciplines of poultry could attend the expo and gain knowledge.

