Ideal Governor in the History of Punjab- Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar

Every wave of corona virus has shaken the world, the developing countries being at the maximum brunt

Dr. Nazish Affan

Every wave of corona virus has shaken the world, the developing countries being at the maximum brunt. The present fourth wave has been overwhelming. COVID-19 attacked the whole world in a way that life in the most developed of the nations became paralyzed ,their health systems collapsed, health professionals became frontline warriors, hospitals and ICU's became battlefields, many succumbed to martyrdom and dead bodies were seen to be buried/ cremated in piles.

With a parallel situation in Pakistan, amidst all this, some big step had to be taken to move the whole system, to bring service delivery to the zenith within the available resources; to bring health care system to life again.

Rumi says, " Wound is the place where light enters you."

Due to the timely actions and the patronage of the government in Pakistan, the efforts of the frontline mujahidin in the field of medicine, day and night, the prayers of the pious and innocent, and above all the Grace of Allah Almighty, we got much better results as compared to the Western countries, a fact recognized on many international fora . In our neighboring country, where the number of victims unfortunately reached millions, we were in hundreds and thousands. It goes without saying that despite of the similarity of regional weather, temperature, genotype, and phenotype, Allah's special mercy was upon us.

In the current situation in Punjab, key role was played by the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff under the patronage of the Government and the Health Department, especially the Minister of Health,Prof. Dr Yasmeen Rashid. The brave lady did not spare any effort in working day and night for the cause.

Another person who needs special mention is Governor of Punjab, Mr Choudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Chancellor of all medical universities, who has provided unparalleled patronage to the Health Department and co-operation in the prevention of corona epidemic for the last one and a half years. From the provision of rations to the availability of medicines and ventilators, he continued to patronize institutions and hospitals. His exemplary work which was praised by the whole world was the effective launch of TELEMEDICINE SERVICES, which took place on March 18, 2020 at the University of Health Sciences and King Edward Medical University, Lahore. In a few days. Active telecentres consisting of Corona helpdesks were set up in all the universities across Punjab.

Similarly, during the corona epidemic, when the outdoors of the hospitals were closed for some time, telemedicine proved to be the most effective means of communication for all the patients, which millions of people used in the comfort and convenience of their homes. King Edward Medical University took the lead in establishing a 12-desk tele door outdoor along with tele corona helpdesks under the extended vision of Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masud Gondal. A telespsychiatry and tele nutrition desk were set up in addition in corona to further guide recovering patients. So far, more than 15,000 patients have consulted senior doctors at King Edward Medical University TELEMEDICINE services via skype, WhatsApp and landlines, with the performance satisfactory rate of 98%.

More than a hundred research papers on corona epidemic have been published under the supervision of Professor Saira Afzal. Thousands of patients were treated at

hospitals affiliated with King Edward Medical University, especially Mayo Hospital. The government continued to provide free medicines and the patients recovered and returned home.

In these circumstances, the encouragement of the front line mujahidins in the field of medicine was both a necessity and their right, which was organized in an extremely graceful event last week by the Governor of Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar in an exemplary manner for which people especially medical professionals are deeply grateful. Such steps will surely lift their spirits and will encourage them to work harder for the cause. This step created a new wave of passion that will lead to new energy and the year and a half of fatigue and exhaustion would fade out.

.

The holding of “Governor’s Award” ceremony by Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar is a beautiful tribute to the frontline

fighters. The courage with which women in the medical field played their roles, and even more the appreciation offered to them by the ruling circles is exemplary.

All the recipients of the Governor’s Award who worked tirelessly for the last one and a half years were lauded, especially the Telemedicine services of Dr. Shehla Javed Akram and Prof. Bilquis Shabbir , along with selfless dedication during corona epidemic was appraised. The manner which Prof. Bilquis Shabbir supervised and still maintains the tele-outdoor is an example not only found in the whole Pakistan but also there is no use of modern technology in this manner all over the world.

Patients benefited from all the districts of Pakistan and Pakistanis from more than 45 countries, especially Saudi Arabia and Dubai, made the most calls. During this whole period, IT director KEMU, Muhammad Tariq Irfan played a pivotal role, under the supervision of the dynamic leader, Vice Chancellor KEMU Khalid Masud Gondal . Higher Education Commission also continued to patronize this selfless ,totally free of cost service for underprivileged as well as affluent patients alike.

Government ministers, bureaucrats and Senior medical teachers who came to observe the performance of this department commented that it should be properly advertised to the public, so that the people can make the most of this excellent facility.

They appealed to the government higher authorities that this department should be established in all institutions and regular advertisements should be done on print and electronic media. It is a matter of pride that the performance of King Edward Medical University and its affiliated hospitals and Telemedicine Department has been praised by every cycle of the community. In a popular program on a private TV channel, Hasb-e-Hal,

Junaid Saleem proudly mentioned the performance of the Telemedicine Department at King Edward Medical University and said that he knew many patients who had been consulted by teleservices by these eminent consultants, and recovered.

In his letter to the chief minister, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi lauded the exemplary performance. Similarly, Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal also visited the Department , mentioned his own personal experience of availing the facility, and paid tribute to the faculty members including Prof, Bilquis Shabbir. Dozens of patients at Mayo Hospital, including people like former MS Dr. Khalid Saifullah and Member Public Service Commission Imtiaz Ahmad Khan applauded King Edward Medical University and its associated hospitals and faculty in telemedicine for their amenity and complimented them. We at Urdupoint.com

witnessed this in a program with Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, Member Public Service Commission Imtiaz Ahmad Khan and Secretary to Chief Minister Punjab Tahir Khursheed praised , appreciated and thanked the faculty and administration of King Edward Medical University especially services of Prof. Bilquis Shabbir and Prof Khalid Masud Gondal as an example for people within the medicine profession.

We are also grateful to Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar for acknowledging these services at the Governor’s Award Ceremony as this is the best message of encouragement that had never previously been held at the Governor’s House in this manner before.

Time will pass, people will keep coming and going… but the services of Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar will be remembered for years and years to come, Insha’Allah ta'ala.

What he has done for the community is a Sadqa-e-jaaria the reward of which will be achieved in this as well as the next world. Thank you Mr. Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar. We, the medical community salutes you!!!