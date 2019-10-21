UrduPoint.com
1,577 Pressure Horns Removed From Vehicles During Ongoing Year

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 05:45 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) constituted Special squads to check noise pollution, removed 1,577 pressure horns from vehicles during the ongoing year and imposed heavy fines to the drivers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) constituted Special squads to check noise pollution, removed 1,577 pressure horns from vehicles during the ongoing year and imposed heavy fines to the drivers.

According to the police spokesman, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rashid has constituted special squads to make the capital noise-free. During the ongoing year, 1,577 pressure horns were removed from various vehicles by the police teams and fine tickets were issued to their drivers.

He said ITP has accelerated action against those using pressure horns because the noise pollution affects the nerves and injurious to human health.

Strict action would be taken against those installing pressure horns, he added.

Special squads have been further directed to conduct regular checking and fine vehicles involved in creating noise pollution or other environmental pollution in the city. The purpose of this whole practice is to end noise pollution in the city, the SSP maintained.

He said the citizens may lodge their complaint at 1915 and 051-9261192-93 or 051-9262234 in case of observing any vehicle using pressure horns and irritating them. Moreover, transporters have been also issued directions to avoid use of pressure horns and to play their role in making the city noise free.

