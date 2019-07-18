UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1,650 Official Positions Transferred And Re-deployed: FBR

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 10:26 PM

1,650 official positions transferred and re-deployed: FBR

The Customs Wing has re-deployed and transferred 1,650 official positions to meet the challenging revenue target and particularly to control smuggling

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The Customs Wing has re-deployed and transferred 1,650 official positions to meet the challenging revenue target and particularly to control smuggling.

In this context, a total of 180 posts in BS-16 have been re-designated while 1,568 posts in BS-16 have been redeployed across Pakistan, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

This shake up has not been kept limited to low grade positions but also 84 posts in BS-17 to BS-21 have also been re-deployed,it said.

The bulk of the re-deployed customs officers have been shifted to strengthen the Customs enforcement side.

The transfer and posting orders have been issued.

As a consequence of this re-deployment the Torkham corridor will become operational round the clock.

The orders will enable the government to meet the demand from trade and industry to curb smuggling.

Customs automation efforts have lately been enabling it to handle more trade efficiently and reduce its reliance on human interface.

Under Prime Minister's instructions, the Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi has instructed Customs to improve ease of doing business by expediting initiatives like implementation of WeBOC-Glo, ITTMS and trade related Pakistan Single Window.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Business From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Shahbaz Sharif tries best to get NRO from incumben ..

32 seconds ago

Pakistan Medical Association demands withdrawal of ..

34 seconds ago

CAA suffered Rs 8.5 bn loss due to air space closu ..

37 seconds ago

Manned ISS Flights on US-Made Spacecraft Likely to ..

39 seconds ago

S-400 Deal Sows Turbulence Within NATO as Erdogan ..

5 minutes ago

Govt opposed to form house committee to probe BRT, ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.