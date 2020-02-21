Adviser to PM on Finance thanks China on support in FATF meetings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Friday thanked China for supporting Pakistan in Financial Action Task Force meetings and said that China and other brotherly countries have supported the country throughout the process in terms of guiding the country to improve its framework

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Friday thanked China for supporting Pakistan in Financial Action Task Force meetings and said that China and other brotherly countries have supported the country throughout the process in terms of guiding the country to improve its frameworks The Adviser met with Ambassador of the People's Republic of China Yao Jing to review the preparations of the upcoming visit of the Chinese President Xi Jinping, said a press release issued here.

The meeting took place on the instructions of the Prime Minister as the government has attached significant importance to this meeting.

The Adviser and the Ambassador shared the details of progress of preparation of the upcoming visit of President Xi Jinping and said that Pakistan valued the relations with China highly and would welcome the President with highest respect and regards.

He also thanked the Chinese Government on their massive support in the FATF meetings.

Both the sides also discussed progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and measures to enhance the bilateral trade between the two countries stating that it was progressing smoothly.

Matters of bilateral interest were discussed and both sides agreed to enhance economic cooperation in future.

Speaking on the occasion, Chines Ambassador said that it was a difficult time for the people of China as they were facing outbreak of Novel Corona Virus. He said China were dealing patiently with the calamity and hoped to overcome it very soon. The Ambassador thanked Pakistan on the support in this difficult time.