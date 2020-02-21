UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Adviser To PM On Finance Thanks China On Support In FATF Meetings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 04:20 PM

Adviser to PM on Finance thanks China on support in FATF meetings

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Friday thanked China for supporting Pakistan in Financial Action Task Force meetings and said that China and other brotherly countries have supported the country throughout the process in terms of guiding the country to improve its framework

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Friday thanked China for supporting Pakistan in Financial Action Task Force meetings and said that China and other brotherly countries have supported the country throughout the process in terms of guiding the country to improve its frameworks The Adviser met with Ambassador of the People's Republic of China Yao Jing to review the preparations of the upcoming visit of the Chinese President Xi Jinping, said a press release issued here.

The meeting took place on the instructions of the Prime Minister as the government has attached significant importance to this meeting.

The Adviser and the Ambassador shared the details of progress of preparation of the upcoming visit of President Xi Jinping and said that Pakistan valued the relations with China highly and would welcome the President with highest respect and regards.

He also thanked the Chinese Government on their massive support in the FATF meetings.

Both the sides also discussed progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and measures to enhance the bilateral trade between the two countries stating that it was progressing smoothly.

Matters of bilateral interest were discussed and both sides agreed to enhance economic cooperation in future.

Speaking on the occasion, Chines Ambassador said that it was a difficult time for the people of China as they were facing outbreak of Novel Corona Virus. He said China were dealing patiently with the calamity and hoped to overcome it very soon. The Ambassador thanked Pakistan on the support in this difficult time.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister China Visit CPEC Progress Financial Action Task Force Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Administration holds walk to mark Kashmir solidari ..

2 minutes ago

Plane lands with Canadians evacuated from Japan vi ..

2 minutes ago

Senate Special Committee on child protection held

2 minutes ago

German shares lose 0.4 pct at start of trading Fri ..

2 minutes ago

People are losing jobs in every sector: Bilawal

24 minutes ago

PSL 2020: Karachi Kings takes on Peshawar Zalmi at ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.