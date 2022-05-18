UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Vows For Early Completion Of Incomplete Projects In Gwadar

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2022 | 01:41 AM

Ahsan vows for early completion of incomplete projects in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal vowed on Tuesday that the development projects that were facing delays during last four years would be completed on priority.

"We will resume work on the projects in Gwadar city with same speed that were being executed during our previous tenure," Ahsan Iqbal said while addressing students at the Gwadar university in Gwadar.

He said the projects of transmission lines and up-gradation of hospitals in Gwadar would be completed soon.

The minister added that the university campus would also be completed soon while the local students would be provided with scholarships to enable them continue their education.

Ahsan Iqbal said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was the project of Pakistan's development.

He said the present government was not only spending funds on the development projects but on public as well.

He said completing CPEC projects was the top priority of the present government.

During our previous government, we were working hard to speed up the development process of Gwadar city, he said adding that we gave importance to higher education in Gwadar as if there is no education, there would not be development.

He said the present government would put its best efforts to complete the university campus in two to three years.

The minister added that Balochistan province could play vital role in the development of the country.

"We worked hard for the development of Gwadar citizens and completed numerous development projects in the city", he said adding "we also started projects of basic needs such as electricity and water in the city".

In 2017, he said the PML-N government started dam projects in Gwadar but these projects faced delays.

"We were hoping that these projects would be completed in two years but unfortunately they could not yet be completed".

He said the project of Islamabad Metro Bus also faced unnecessary delays of four years, but we made it operational within ten days after taking over the charge of the government.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Electricity Ahsan Iqbal Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Metro Dam CPEC Gwadar Same 2017 Government Best Top

Recent Stories

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From ..

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From COVAX Global Initiative - Sta ..

1 hour ago
 'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Ra ..

'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Rasheed

1 hour ago
 BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

1 hour ago
 Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk R ..

Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk Region Governor

1 hour ago
 State Dept. Says Turkey Has No Requests in Exchang ..

State Dept. Says Turkey Has No Requests in Exchange for Sweden, Finland Joining ..

1 hour ago
 Blinken to Meet With Turkey's Cavusoglu at UN on W ..

Blinken to Meet With Turkey's Cavusoglu at UN on Wednesday - State Dept.

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.