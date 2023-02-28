Amir Paracha assumes charge of President Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Unilever Pakistan Limited, Amir Paracha has taken over as the President of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) for the 2023 term

This was announced at the 163rd Annual General Meeting of the OICCI held at the Chamber on Tuesday. Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited, Rehan Muhammad Shaikh was elected as the Vice President, says a press released issued here.

The other elected members of the OICCI Managing Committee for 2023 include Syed Anis Ahmed, Abbot Laboratories (Pakistan) Ltd., Ahmed Zahid Zaheed, Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (pvt) Ltd., Umar Ahsan Khan, Dawakance (pvt) Ltd., Kamran Ataullah Khan, Dupont Pakistan Operations (pvt) Ltd., Erum Shakir Rahim, Galxosumithkline Pakistan Ltd., Najeeb Ahmad, Hitachi Energy Pakistan (pvt) Ltd., Ali Asghar Jamali, Indus Motor Company Ltd.

, and Waqar Irshad Siddiqui, Shell Pakistan Ltd.

In his message to the members, Amir Paracha said, "Pakistan's multi-fold challenges are evident to all of us and now is the time for leaders across all sectors to unite as a force for good and lead Pakistan back on a path of growth. Foreign investment is the primary gateway with which developing economies like Pakistan can access innovative technology and increased market access resulting in improvement of human capital.

"These factors are critical in enabling Pakistan to achieve a higher growth trajectory, supported by predictable, consistent, and transparent policy frameworks. There are many examples in the region of economies with similar challenges, managing to achieve notable economic growth primarily through promotion of FDI. For strong sustainable socioeconomic growth, technology advancements is imperative", he added.