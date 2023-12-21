Open Menu

Angola To Quit OPEC Over Oil Production Quotas Disagreement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2023 | 09:17 PM

Angola to quit OPEC over oil production quotas disagreement

Angola said on Thursday it would leave OPEC over a disagreement on production quotas following the oil cartel's decision last month to further slash output next year

Luanda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Angola said on Thursday it would leave OPEC over a disagreement on production quotas following the oil cartel's decision last month to further slash output next year.

Mineral Resources and Petroleum minister Diamantino Azevedo said that the decision was not taken lightly, but OPEC membership no longer served the African country's interests.

"We feel that at this moment Angola gains nothing by remaining in the organization and, in defence of its interests, it decided to leave," the presidency quoted Azevedo as saying in a statement.

The presidency said the decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by President Joao Lourenco in the capital, Luanda.

After the meeting, Lourenco signed a decree to officialise the matter, it said.

Azevedo told state broadcaster TPA that Angola is unhappy with OPEC's decision last month to further slash production next year in an effort to prop up volatile prices.

"We think the time has come for our country to be more focused on our goals," he told state broadcaster TPA.

"If we remained in OPEC... Angola would be forced to cut production and this goes against our policy of avoiding decline and respecting contracts."

Angola is one of the largest oil exporters in Sub-Saharan Africa, alongside Nigeria.

Both countries expressed dissatisfaction with their production quotas at the November OPEC ministerial meeting as they seek to step up production to secure vital foreign Currency.

The meeting had to be postponed for several days because of disagreements.

"When we see that we are in organisations and our contributions, our ideas, do not produce any effect, the best thing is to withdraw," Azevedo said.

Crude prices are sitting near their lowest level in nearly six months despite the cartel's announcement in November to further cut output.

They have jumped in recent days as cargo shippers and oil firms say they will avoid using the Red Sea and Suez Canal because of drone and missile attacks by Huthi rebels. But they still remain below $80 a barrel.

Nevertheless, crude prices remain above the average of the past five years.

In an effort to prop up prices, the OPEC+ alliance has implemented supply cuts of more than five million barrels per day (bpd) since the end of 2022.

Founded in 1960, the 13-member OPEC cartel in 2016 partnered up with 10 other producers to form OPEC+ to gain more clout.

Discord among members has added to the challenges faced by the OPEC+ group, which is already contending with rising US crude production and a looming transition away from fossil fuels.

str/ub/rl

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Drone Africa Oil Luanda Suez Alliance Nigeria Angola November 2016 From Cabinet Best Million

Recent Stories

Ministry may extend Hajj application deadline for ..

Ministry may extend Hajj application deadline for Sponsorship Scheme

35 seconds ago
 Crude prices drop after Angola quits OPEC

Crude prices drop after Angola quits OPEC

8 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

8 minutes ago
 The Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal ..

The Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurates 9th ..

8 minutes ago
 PPP will emerge winning party of the country in ge ..

PPP will emerge winning party of the country in general election: Sharjeel Memon

8 minutes ago
 Inter Board Karachi announces Supplementary Exams- ..

Inter Board Karachi announces Supplementary Exams-2023 to begin on Jan 15, 2024

8 minutes ago
Masked local persons tried to hijack Baloch people ..

Masked local persons tried to hijack Baloch people's peaceful protest: Ministers

8 minutes ago
 Kyiv says 3 killed, 5 wounded in Russian shelling ..

Kyiv says 3 killed, 5 wounded in Russian shelling in east Ukraine

11 minutes ago
 DC Kaachhi chairs meeting for finalizing of electi ..

DC Kaachhi chairs meeting for finalizing of election’s preparations

11 minutes ago
 CTP devise Murree traffic plan for snowfall season

CTP devise Murree traffic plan for snowfall season

17 minutes ago
 Grand EPI walk organized to highlight importance o ..

Grand EPI walk organized to highlight importance of child immunization

11 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif interviews minority candidates

Nawaz Sharif interviews minority candidates

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business