UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asad Umar Laid The Foundation Stone Of Shah Allah Ditta, UC-39,46 Roads

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 09:48 PM

Asad Umar laid the foundation stone of Shah Allah Ditta, UC-39,46 roads

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar laid the foundation stone of Shah Allah Ditta Road, Drake Mohri, Meera Simbal Jafri, UC-39 and Chishtianabad Road, UC-46

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar laid the foundation stone of Shah Allah Ditta Road, Drake Mohri, Meera Simbal Jafri, UC-39 and Chishtianabad Road, UC-46.

The total funds required for construction of both these roads amounting to Rs.880 million have been allocated, said a press release issued here.

While addressing the ground breaking ceremony of Shah Allah Ditta Road Drake Mohri Meera Simbal Jafri UC39 Road, Federal Minister Asad Umar said that the three-kilometre Shah Allah Ditta Road Drake will be completed in three months at the cost of Rs 75 million and the main road will be completed in three months.

He said that this road will not only connect the villages around Shah Allah Ditta but will also help increasing business activities in this area.

Asad Umar also laid the foundation stone of Chishtianabad UC-46 Bhadana road at a cost of Rs 13 million, which will be completed in two months.

"Both the roads were being built on the demand of local residents, starting work on these roads was one of our top priorities," Asad Umar said.

Talking about the development works in Islamabad, the Federal Minister said that basic infrastructure projects were being launched in the rural areas of NA-54 at a cost of Rs. 850 million in the current financial year with the aim of upgrading the rural areas, to be equipped with full facilities.

He said that another major project of rural area is Shams Colony Road which despite being overcrowded has no main road and previous governments never thought of doing any work on it.

He further said that construction of 200-bed hospital in rural areas, 4 BHUs, construction of polyclinic hospital for NA-54 constituency, construction of over head bridge in front of Jangi Syedan, providing water, transport facility and tourism are included in the master plan of Islamabad. Implementation of this plan is one of top priorities of the government.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Asad Umar Business Water Meera Road Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million NA-54

Recent Stories

UAE continuing pivotal role in supporting women: S ..

21 minutes ago

UAE attains position of vice president of Arab Par ..

36 minutes ago

SFC receives President of Cruzeiro Club

36 minutes ago

DC announces jobs for heirs of sanitary workers di ..

2 minutes ago

Court seeks report from NAB DG on Shehbaz Sharif's ..

2 minutes ago

Omar Ayub hold opposition parties responsible of e ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.