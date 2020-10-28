Asad Umar laid the foundation stone of Shah Allah Ditta, UC-39,46 roads

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar laid the foundation stone of Shah Allah Ditta Road, Drake Mohri, Meera Simbal Jafri, UC-39 and Chishtianabad Road, UC-46

The total funds required for construction of both these roads amounting to Rs.880 million have been allocated, said a press release issued here.

While addressing the ground breaking ceremony of Shah Allah Ditta Road Drake Mohri Meera Simbal Jafri UC39 Road, Federal Minister Asad Umar said that the three-kilometre Shah Allah Ditta Road Drake will be completed in three months at the cost of Rs 75 million and the main road will be completed in three months.

He said that this road will not only connect the villages around Shah Allah Ditta but will also help increasing business activities in this area.

Asad Umar also laid the foundation stone of Chishtianabad UC-46 Bhadana road at a cost of Rs 13 million, which will be completed in two months.

"Both the roads were being built on the demand of local residents, starting work on these roads was one of our top priorities," Asad Umar said.

Talking about the development works in Islamabad, the Federal Minister said that basic infrastructure projects were being launched in the rural areas of NA-54 at a cost of Rs. 850 million in the current financial year with the aim of upgrading the rural areas, to be equipped with full facilities.

He said that another major project of rural area is Shams Colony Road which despite being overcrowded has no main road and previous governments never thought of doing any work on it.

He further said that construction of 200-bed hospital in rural areas, 4 BHUs, construction of polyclinic hospital for NA-54 constituency, construction of over head bridge in front of Jangi Syedan, providing water, transport facility and tourism are included in the master plan of Islamabad. Implementation of this plan is one of top priorities of the government.