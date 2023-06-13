UrduPoint.com

Ayaz, OIETAI Head Discuss Bilateral Economic Cooperation To Strengthen Ties Between Two Nations

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2023 | 09:14 PM

Ayaz, OIETAI Head discuss bilateral economic cooperation to strengthen ties between two nations

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Minister, Head of Organization of Investment, Economic and Technical Assistant of Iran (OIETAI), Ali Fekri Tuesday discussed bilateral economic cooperation and strengthen ties between two nations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Minister, Head of Organization of Investment, Economic and Technical Assistant of Iran (OIETAI), Ali Fekri Tuesday discussed bilateral economic cooperation and strengthen ties between two nations.

A high-level delegation from Iran led by Deputy Minister and OIETAI Head, Ali Fekri called on the Minister for Economic Affairs here, said a press release issued here.

The meeting marked an important step towards enhancing trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

During the meeting, the minister welcoming the Iranian delegation, apprised that Pakistan valued its longstanding and amicable relations with Iran and aimed to strengthen bilateral ties fostering trade and economic prospects that would contribute to regional stability and prosperity.

Additionally, the minister highlighted that prompt execution of Agreements and MoUs reached during the 21st Session of Pak-Iran Joint Economic Commission would bolster economic cooperation and facilitate enhanced people-to people connectivity with progress in all modes of transportation.

The OIETAI head expressed Iran's keen interest in collaborating with Pakistan and shared their plans for investment in various sectors including energy projects and infrastructure development.

He acknowledged the favorable investment climate in Pakistan and the government's commitment to providing a business-friendly environment.

Ali Fekri also expressed keen interest in joining projects of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) in Pakistan.

The collaboration aims to facilitate the introduction of Iranian companies in Pakistan and foster stronger bilateral relations between the two nations.

The importance of enhancing the banking channel between Pakistan and Iran was stressed in the meeting while highlighting the significant opportunities for bilateral trade through barter arrangements.

The discussions in the meeting primarily focused on exploring avenues for increased trade, investment, and technical cooperation in various sectors, including energy, agriculture, infrastructure development, manufacturing, and technology.

The specific emphasis was placed on the Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India (TAPI) gas pipeline project and the Pakistan-Iran Gas initiatives and accelerate their implementation and ensure successful completion.

The both sides acknowledged the significance of enhancing bilateral trade volume and pledged to facilitate the business communities of both countries in tapping immense opportunities available for economic cooperation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Technology Business Iran Agriculture Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Bank Progress Turkmenistan Gas All From Government

Recent Stories

US Unveils $325mln Security Aid Package for Ukrain ..

US Unveils $325mln Security Aid Package for Ukraine - Blinken

9 minutes ago
 Smoke Alarm Grounds Kazakhstan-Bound Jet in Russia ..

Smoke Alarm Grounds Kazakhstan-Bound Jet in Russia - Air Carrier

9 minutes ago
 LHC suspends sessions court order about Parvez El ..

LHC suspends sessions court order about Parvez Elahi's physical remand

9 minutes ago
 Covid-19 inquiry told Brexit hit UK's pandemic pre ..

Covid-19 inquiry told Brexit hit UK's pandemic preparations

9 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Student ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Students Council takes oath

9 minutes ago
 Imran confesses his assassination plot allegation ..

Imran confesses his assassination plot allegation was baseless, unfounded: Rana ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.