Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 02 April 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2024 | 07:05 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 278.50 278.00
EURO EUR 299.46 298.92
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8355 1.8322
BRITISH POUND GBP 349.32 348.70
SWISS FRANC CHF 307.43 306.87
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 205.16 204.79
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 180.83 180.51
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.91 25.87
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.42 25.38
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.07 40.00
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 165.
79 165.49
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 205.87 205.50
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.73 35.67
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2060 0.2056
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.96 38.89
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.67 58.57
THAI BAHT THB 7.60 7.58
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 75.85 75.71
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.25 74.12
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.41 76.27
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 904.87 903.24
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 277.8681
GBP 350.6418
EUR 299.6252
JPY 1.8357
SETTLEMENT DATE: 04-04-2024
APP/msq
