Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2024 | 06:22 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.35 277.85

EURO EUR 302.36 301.82

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8351 1.8318

BRITISH POUND GBP 352.18 351.55

SWISS FRANC CHF 308.14 307.59

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 205.96 205.59

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 183.17 182.84

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.31 26.26

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.01 25.97

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.46 40.39

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 167.

73 167.43

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.50 206.13

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.69 35.63

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2065 0.2061

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.67 38.60

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.75 58.65

THAI BAHT THB 7.59 7.58

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 75.80 75.66

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.21 74.08

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.36 76.23

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 905.53 903.90

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.8418

GBP 349.0527

EUR 299.2079

JPY 1.8315

SETTLEMENT DATE: 08-04-2024

APP/msq

