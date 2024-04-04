Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 04 April 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2024 | 06:22 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.
URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 278.35 277.85
EURO EUR 302.36 301.82
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8351 1.8318
BRITISH POUND GBP 352.18 351.55
SWISS FRANC CHF 308.14 307.59
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 205.96 205.59
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 183.17 182.84
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.31 26.26
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.01 25.97
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.46 40.39
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 167.
73 167.43
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.50 206.13
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.69 35.63
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2065 0.2061
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.67 38.60
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.75 58.65
THAI BAHT THB 7.59 7.58
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 75.80 75.66
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.21 74.08
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.36 76.23
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 905.53 903.90
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 277.8418
GBP 349.0527
EUR 299.2079
JPY 1.8315
SETTLEMENT DATE: 08-04-2024
APP/msq
