Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 09 April 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2024 | 08:00 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.
URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 278.35 277.85
EURO EUR 302.73 302.19
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8330 1.8297
BRITISH POUND GBP 352.25 351.61
SWISS FRANC CHF 307.71 307.15
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 204.96 204.59
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 183.79 183.46
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.47 26.42
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.04 26.00
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.52 40.44
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 168.
06 167.76
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.61 206.24
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.68 35.62
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2054 0.2051
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.66 38.59
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.62 58.52
THAI BAHT THB 7.61 7.60
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 75.80 75.67
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.21 74.08
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.33 76.20
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 905.59 903.96
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 277.9013
GBP 350.9059
EUR 300.9671
JPY 1.8299
SETTLEMENT DATE: 16-04-2024
