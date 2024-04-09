Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 09 April 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.35 277.85

EURO EUR 302.73 302.19

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8330 1.8297

BRITISH POUND GBP 352.25 351.61

SWISS FRANC CHF 307.71 307.15

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 204.96 204.59

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 183.79 183.46

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.47 26.42

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.04 26.00

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.52 40.44

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 168.

06 167.76

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.61 206.24

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.68 35.62

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2054 0.2051

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.66 38.59

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.62 58.52

THAI BAHT THB 7.61 7.60

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 75.80 75.67

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.21 74.08

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.33 76.20

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 905.59 903.96

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.9013

GBP 350.9059

EUR 300.9671

JPY 1.8299

SETTLEMENT DATE: 16-04-2024

APP/msq

More Stories From Business