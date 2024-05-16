Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 16 May 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2024 | 06:32 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.25 277.75

EURO EUR 303.54 303.00

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8067 1.8035

BRITISH POUND GBP 353.23 352.59

SWISS FRANC CHF 309.12 308.56

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 204.64 204.27

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 186.34 186.01

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.28 26.23

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.12 26.08

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.61 40.54

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.

57 170.27

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 207.29 206.91

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.79 35.73

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2067 0.2064

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.94 38.87

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.46 59.35

THAI BAHT THB 7.69 7.68

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.28 76.15

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.19 74.06

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.36 76.22

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 906.35 904.72

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.1623

GBP 350.262

EUR 301.0829

JPY 1.7818

SETTLEMENT DATE: 20-05-2024

APP/mzr/

More Stories From Business