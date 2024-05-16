Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 16 May 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2024 | 06:32 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 278.25 277.75
EURO EUR 303.54 303.00
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8067 1.8035
BRITISH POUND GBP 353.23 352.59
SWISS FRANC CHF 309.12 308.56
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 204.64 204.27
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 186.34 186.01
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.28 26.23
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.12 26.08
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.61 40.54
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.
57 170.27
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 207.29 206.91
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.79 35.73
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2067 0.2064
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.94 38.87
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.46 59.35
THAI BAHT THB 7.69 7.68
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.28 76.15
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.19 74.06
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.36 76.22
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 906.35 904.72
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.1623
GBP 350.262
EUR 301.0829
JPY 1.7818
SETTLEMENT DATE: 20-05-2024
