Bank Of Finland's Governor Announces Presidential Bid

The governor of Bank of Finland, Olli Rehn, said on Wednesday that he was ready to participate in the country's presidential election scheduled for January 2024

"I am ready to run for president of the Republic of Finland," Rehn said at a briefing for Finnish media.

"I am ready to run for president of the Republic of Finland," Rehn said at a briefing for Finnish media.

He added that he was ready to run for president both on his own and with the support of the Centre Party he is a member of and will take a vacation break during the election campaign.

Opinion polls show that Rehn is one of the leading potential candidates for the upcoming presidential election.

Former Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, lawmaker Harry Harkimo and political scientist Mika Aaltola have also declared their intention to run for president in 2024.

In May, a survey conducted by the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper indicated that 36% of voters would vote for Haavisto, 31% for Rehn and 24% for Aaltola.

Finland's presidential election is scheduled for January 28, 2024. If the first round shows no clear winner, the run-off will take place on February 11.

