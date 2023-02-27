BankIslami organizes tree plantation drive for greener tomorrow

BankIslami organized a tree plantation drive and a friendly bicycle rally on Sunday to promote environmental sustainability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ):BankIslami organized a tree plantation drive and a friendly bicycle rally on Sunday to promote environmental sustainability.

Under the tree plantation drive, approximately 100 saplings were planted in the F9 Park of the capital city, said a press release issued here.

The event was attended by BankIslami officials who had participated in the drive with great enthusiasm.

Speaking on the occasion, Rizwan Ata, Country Head Distribution, BankIslami said that the BankIslami believed in making a positive impact on society and the environment at large and this plantation drive was our small effort to fight climate change and to build a sustainable future for us".

The initiative by the BankIslami is in line with its commitment to building a sustainable future. The Bank has undertaken many initiatives to help minimize its carbon footprint like switching to solar energy in many of its branches.

As a socially responsible organization, BankIslami has always been at the forefront of community initiatives and the tree plantation drive is another step towards positively impacting society and the environment.