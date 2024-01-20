Open Menu

BFC Is Fully Operational In Sialkot: SCCI President

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2024 | 02:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik has said that the Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) in Sialkot has been established and is now fully operational since its inauguration on January 13 by Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi.

In a statement, Abdul Gafoor Malik said that the Primary objective of the Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) is to provide efficient one-window services to the business community of Sialkot. "This will be achieved through 17 dedicated counters that are equipped to handle the issuance of NOCs from various departments, including but not limited to Environment Protection, Civil Defence, Forestry Wildlife and Fisheries, Industries Commerce Investment & Skills Development, Punjab Small Industries Corporation, Local Government, TMA, Police, and Health Department.

Members can also receive any NOC that is to be issued from Lahore directly from the BFC Sialkot thanks to interconnectivity of all the BFCs of Punjab," he added.

Malik said the initiative by the government signifies a revolutionary step towards streamlining business processes, and encouraged all members to visit the Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) at Anwar Club, Sialkot. "Here, you will have the opportunity to avail a diverse range of services seamlessly consolidated under one roof. We look forward to your feedback and welcome your thoughts on your experience at the centre," he added.

He said, "Your insights will contribute significantly to the ongoing improvement and refinement of the services."

