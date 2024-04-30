Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2024 | 11:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR April 30, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date May 03, 2024
USD 278.
3000
GBP 348.6542
EUR 298.2541
JPY 1.7851
APP/msq
