Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR April 30, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date May 03, 2024

USD 278.

3000

GBP 348.6542

EUR 298.2541

JPY 1.7851

APP/msq

