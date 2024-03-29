Open Menu

Biden Administration Approves $60M To Rebuild Baltimore Bridge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Biden administration approves $60M to rebuild Baltimore bridge

HOUSTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The Biden Administration has approved $60 million in federal funding to rebuild the Baltimore bridge that collapsed in the state of Maryland after being struck by a Singapore-flagged cargo ship on Tuesday, according to media outlets.

The US Department of Transportation on Thursday authorized the funding to begin emergency reconstruction of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. The entire cost of the project is expected to reach $2 billion.

"These funds serve as a down payment toward initial costs, and additional Emergency Relief program funding will be made available as work continues," the Transportation Department said in a statement.

The ship carrying nearly 4,700 containers struck the bridge early Tuesday morning leaving six people dead. The collapse of the structure brought traffic to a halt at one of the busiest ports in the US.

"No one will ever forget the shocking images of a container vessel striking the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing its collapse and the tragic loss of six people,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. "The federal emergency funds we’re releasing today will help Maryland begin urgent work, to be followed by further resources as recovery and rebuilding efforts progress.

"

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said the largest crane on the Eastern Seaboard is currently being transported by a barge to help clear the ship channel of massive amounts of mangled metal and concrete from the collapse. The crane can lift up to 1,000 tons (987,104 kilograms) per load.

"This is not just about Maryland," said Moore. "This is about the nation’s economy. The port handles more cars and more farm equipment than any other port in America."

President Joe Biden had said the federal government will "move heaven and earth" to rebuild the bridge, which has been met by backlash from Republican lawmakers concerned about excessive government spending.

"The very thought of having the Federal Government pay for the Baltimore bridge is TOTALLY ABSURD!!" US Rep. Ralph Norman told The Hill. "This exemplifies the old slogan 'ROBBING PETER TO PAY PAUL!!'"

The National Transportation Safety board is in the initial stages of investigating the crash.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dead Traffic Progress Norman Baltimore Media From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be broug ..

Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..

20 minutes ago
 Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incuba ..

Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..

1 hour ago
 Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in ..

Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G

1 hour ago
 Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go ..

Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

5 hours ago
Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s ..

Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis

14 hours ago
 CM for generating opportunities to bring direct i ..

CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment

14 hours ago
 Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emergi ..

Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market

14 hours ago
 High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner r ..

High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception

14 hours ago
 NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power ..

NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power bills with Rs 1.68 cut per uni ..

14 hours ago
 Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar- ..

Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar-Powered RO Plant

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business