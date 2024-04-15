- Home
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected To Launch Second Development At Cedar Hills: $35mln Investment
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 15, 2024 | 09:07 PM
The $35 million state-of-the-art development, positioned just 15 minutes from the capital’s centre, aims to merge the tranquillity of nature with urban dynamism.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2024) Following the success of AMAYA Residences which sold out in record-breaking time, One Homes is expected to launch another serviced apartment concept in Cedar Hills, Islamabad.
The $35 million state-of-the-art development, positioned just 15 minutes from the capital’s centre, aims to merge the tranquillity of nature with urban dynamism. Tailored for the overseas Pakistani market, the project offers dollar-linked rental returns alongside a comprehensive rental and management program.
With a commitment to immersive luxury living and peri-urban elegance, the development will provide 24/7 bespoke services, stunning views of the Himalayan foothills, and exclusive amenities designed for a discerning clientele.
Mr. Aqib Hassan, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer of One Group, expressed his excitement: "We’re elevating luxury living beyond traditional boundaries. This project is not just a development; it's a reflection of our 'Live Beyond' ethos. Previously, Amaya Residences sold out in record-breaking time which shows both the strength of Pakistan’s real estate market and our understanding of the needs and requirements of our clients”.
Aqib added, "While many have hesitated due to uncertainties, we at One Homes have confidently increased our investments in Pakistan, guided by a solid understanding of the market fundamentals.
Our strategy is paying off as we now see the economy strengthening, the stock exchange being amongst the highest performing in the world and inflation tapering off. We’re proud to be at the forefront of the country's luxury real estate market”.
A recent report by leading global investment house Goldman Sachs projects Pakistan to be the world’s 6th largest economy in the coming decades behind China, India, the United States and Indonesia.
The initial success of AMAYA Residences has set a high standard, attracting significant interest from the Pakistani diaspora globally. The new project aims to build on this foundation with global partnerships and expertise.
One Homes, a subsidiary of One Group led by self-made serial entrepreneur Mr. Zeeshaan Shah, has firmly established itself as a front-runner in Pakistan's luxury real estate sector. This initiative continues One Homes' extensive investments in Pakistan, now totalling over $435 million. These projects have been pivotal in elevating the region's luxury real estate offerings, introducing innovative developments, and meeting international standards.
