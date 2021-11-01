UrduPoint.com

Bulgaria Halts Gas Supplies To Serbia, Romania, Hungary After Pipeline Rupture

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 04:14 PM

Bulgaria Halts Gas Supplies to Serbia, Romania, Hungary After Pipeline Rupture

Bulgaria's gas transport operator Bulgartransgaz stopped natural gas supplies to neighboring Serbia, Romania, as well as Hungary further north after a pipeline, ruptured near the city of Varna

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Bulgaria's gas transport operator Bulgartransgaz stopped natural gas supplies to neighboring Serbia, Romania, as well as Hungary further north after a pipeline, ruptured near the city of Varna.

"At 3 a.m. (1;00 GMT), an emergency occurred in Bulgartransgaz EAD's gas transmission network near the village of Vetrino when an old pipeline that sends natural gas to Romania tore," a statement read.

The pipeline connects to TurkStream, which transports Russian gas under the Black Sea through Turkey.

Gas flow to Romania stopped automatically at 3:15 a.m. and to Serbia at 7 a.m. Transmission to Romania was partially restored after 8 a.m.

"The company suffered material damage but there are no victims in the area of the accident and no material damage was inflicted upon third parties," the statement continued.

The northern Serbian municipality of Novi sad with a population of some 340,000 lost access to hot water and heating on Monday morning after gas supplies to a local thermal power station stopped.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Accident Water Russia Turkey Company Varna Novi Sad Bulgaria Romania Serbia Hungary Gas

Recent Stories

Soaring Covid rate prompts fresh fears in Germany

Soaring Covid rate prompts fresh fears in Germany

2 minutes ago
 Emirates Recognized for Excellence in Digital Cust ..

Emirates Recognized for Excellence in Digital Customer Experience

11 minutes ago
 Cambodia rolls out COVID-19 vaccination drive for ..

Cambodia rolls out COVID-19 vaccination drive for 5-year-olds with China's Sinov ..

2 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka begins booster dose roll-out against COV ..

Sri Lanka begins booster dose roll-out against COVID-19

2 minutes ago
 China's Shijiazhuang reports six COVID-19 cases

China's Shijiazhuang reports six COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Guangdong carbon market closes higher

Guangdong carbon market closes higher

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.