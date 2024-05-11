Gold Rates Dip By Rs 300 Per Tola To Rs 243,500
Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2024 | 08:01 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 300 and was sold at Rs 243,500 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs 243,800 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 257 to Rs 208,762 from Rs 209019 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 191,365 from Rs 191,601, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,650 and Rs 2,271.94 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $7 to $2,359 from $2,366, the Association.
