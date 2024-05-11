Open Menu

Gold Rates Dip By Rs 300 Per Tola To Rs 243,500

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2024 | 08:01 PM

Gold rates dip by Rs 300 per tola to Rs 243,500

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 300 and was sold at Rs 243,500 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs 243,800 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 257 to Rs 208,762 from Rs 209019 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 191,365 from Rs 191,601, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,650 and Rs 2,271.94 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $7 to $2,359 from $2,366, the Association.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

3 hours ago
 Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

4 hours ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

4 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

4 hours ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

8 hours ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

8 hours ago
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

9 hours ago
 World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

11 hours ago
 Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and ec ..

Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health

12 hours ago
 3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

20 hours ago

More Stories From Business