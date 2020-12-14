UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Bulls rule PSX, index gains 795 points to close at 43,266 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Monday continued with bullish trend and gained 795.82 points with positive change of 1.87 percent, closing at 43,266 points against 42,470 points on the last working day.

A total 629,525,666 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 557,610,174 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs26.434 billion against Rs. 23.912 billion previous day.

As many as 413 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 320 of them recorded gain and 76 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Pak Refinery with a volume of 57,480,500 shares and price per share of Rs21.19, Hascol petrol with a volume of 46,848,653 and price per share of Rs.14.74 and Azgard Nine with a volume of 30,973,000 and price per share of Rs 23.96.

Island Textile recorded maximum increase of Rs.108.50 per share, closing at Rs.1596.50 whereas Philip Morris Pak was runner up with the increase of Rs.39.98 per share, closing at Rs.1489.99.

Khyber Tobacco witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.12.04 per share, closing at Rs.400.62 whereas Otsuka Pak shares decreased by Rs.1150 per share closing at Rs.300.

