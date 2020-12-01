Canada Economy Posts Record 40.1% Rise In Q3: Official
Ottawa, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Canada's economy rebounded at a record annualised pace of 40.1 percent in the third quarter as the country emerged from a pandemic lockdown, the government statistical agency said Tuesday.
The upturn -- which fell short of analysts' expectations -- reflected substantial increases in housing investment and household spending, as well as a surge in exports due to growth in major trading partners' economies.
