Canada Economy Posts Record 40.1% Rise In Q3: Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Canada economy posts record 40.1% rise in Q3: official

Ottawa, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Canada's economy rebounded at a record annualised pace of 40.1 percent in the third quarter as the country emerged from a pandemic lockdown, the government statistical agency said Tuesday.

The upturn -- which fell short of analysts' expectations -- reflected substantial increases in housing investment and household spending, as well as a surge in exports due to growth in major trading partners' economies.

amc/st

