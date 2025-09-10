CDNS Accomplishes Rs 250 Billion Savings Inflows By August 31, FY 25-26
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has accomplished a target of Rs 250 billion in savings inflows of the annual target for the first month of the current fiscal year, from July 1 to 31st, 2025.
The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) , has set a savings inflows target of Rs 1.3 trillion for the current Fiscal Year, 2025-26.
Similarly, the CDNS has set a target of Rs 50 billion in investments in Islamic Investment for the Current Fiscal Year 2025-26, which will lead to the growth of the Islamic economy in the country, the senior official of CDNS told APP
on Wednesday.
The senior official of CDNS said that the National Savings has set an annual target of Rs 1650 billion for the current Fiscal Year, 2024-25, which will promote the country's saving culture.
Similarly, the CDNS has set a target of Rs170 billion in investments in Islamic finance for the Current Fiscal Year, which will lead to the growth of this sector.
Replying to a question, he said that the CDNS has realized a target of Rs1.742 trillion in fresh bonds and exceeded 100 per cent of the annual target in the last fiscal year 2023-24, from July 1 to June 30.
National Savings has set an annual target of Rs1.7 trillion for the year 2023-24; it is encouraging that this year, “We surpassed 100 per cent of the annual target.”
The CDNS surpassed the annual target and achieved the target of Rs 1.6 trillion in fresh bonds in the previous fiscal year 2022-23, he said.
He said it was Rs 200 billion additional annual target than the target of Rs 1300 billion for the previous financial year 2021-22.
The CDNS has set a reviewed saving target of Rs 1.4 trillion for the financial year (2021-22) which will promote a savings culture in the country, he said, adding that given the current market trend in the country, the ambitious target had been set to further improve the savings culture.
The official said that work was being done on institutional reforms in CDNS, and new reforms and innovations were being introduced.
At this time, the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) has also been introduced in CDNS, which will provide enough facilities to the users,” he added.
Recent Stories
Karishma Kapoor seeks share in late ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor’s INR30,000 Crore ..
Suryakumar Yadav under fire for shaking hands with ACC President Mohsin Naqvi
Multan at risk as South Punjab faces critical flood situation, warns DG PDMA
Karachi weather; intermittent rain expected over next 24 hours
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2025
WAPDA set to achieve yet another milestone on Diamer Basha Dam Project, RCC work ..
Israel Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Telephone Call with the Amir of the State ..
WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026
Afghanistan outclass Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia Cup 2025 opener
Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026
Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026
More Stories From Business
-
CDNS accomplishes Rs 250 billion savings inflows by August 31, FY 25-265 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to SME development at D-8 meeting15 minutes ago
-
Gold price remains unchanged at Rs.388,100 per tola45 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Japan renew resolve to enhance bilateral cooperation2 hours ago
-
Finance Minister reaffirms government’s support for business, investment growth2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 20258 hours ago
-
WAPDA set to achieve yet another milestone on Diamer Basha Dam Project, RCC works on main dam to com ..15 hours ago
-
Israel Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Telephone Call with the Amir of the State of Qatar, His Highne ..15 hours ago
-
DC for approval of petrol pumps transparently17 hours ago